SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux Falls National Weather Service is forecasting heavy snowfall and strong winds for Siouxland throughout this weekend.
A Winter Storm Watch for most counties in Northwest Iowa and Northeast Nebraska goes into effect at 6 p.m. Friday and continues through noon Sunday.
Jim Murray, a meteorologist with the Sioux Falls National Weather Service, said it's too early to give a forecast of exact snowfall totals for the weekend, though he said there is a potential for "moderate to heavy snow."
"It looks like that would start moving into your area probably Friday evening," first as rain and later becoming mixed precipitation and sleet, before becoming snow sometime late Friday night or early Saturday morning.
Snow will continue through the day Saturday and continue through Sunday afternoon.
Winds are expected to begin blowing Saturday afternoon, with sustained winds of 20 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour.
"Any snow that you get is going to be blowing around pretty good," he said, though he cautioned it is still too early to use the word "blizzard."
"It could be pretty bad."
Meanwhile, Sioux City and areas to the north reported wintry mix and icy roads Wednesday. A number of schools dismissed classes early due to the road conditions.
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article's headline misidentified the type of alert issued by the National Weather Service this weekend. It is a Winter Weather Watch.