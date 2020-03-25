Nylen Cancer Center implements changes due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- The June E. Nylen Cancer Center has taken precautionary measures to increase the safety of its patients and staff during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Beginning Thursday, patient care employees will be split into teams that will work on different days to ensure that if someone is exposed to the coronavirus, the cancer center would not have staff shortages that could impact the ability to provide cancer treatments.

The change will impact how many patients can be treated each day. Cancer center physicians are reviewing patient schedules and have developed clinical guidance to help them balance timely care with infection prevention. This may lead to changes in appointments and care plans for patients.

The cancer center will be contacting individuals based upon physician direction to reschedule if it is believed to be in the patient's best interest. The cancer center’s hours may change to lengthen shifts of the clinical teams, so patient appointment times may need to be adjusted.

Patients should assume their appointment is the same as previously scheduled unless they are contacted by cancer center staff.

The change also may mean patients will not see their primary oncologist because they are not working that shift.