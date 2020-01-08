OABCIG students receive free recorders for Sioux City Symphony show

IDA GROVE, Iowa -- Over 50 elementary students at OABCIG grade school received free recorders Wednesday to play in an upcoming Sioux City Symphony performance.
Mike Guntren, of Ray’s Midbell Music in Sioux City, purchased the recorders for OABCIG students in grades 3-5.
The recorders are a large part of the Sioux City Symphony’s education outreach program called Link Up, which is in its third year. The program, which is a partnership with Carnegie Hall in New York, is designed to teach kids to play the recorder, read music, and sing specific songs that they’ll eventually play with the Sioux City Symphony in March.
Over 7,500 students from 40 schools will participate in this year’s program, which is made free by the Symphony for every school that participates. Last year over 60 percent of the schools that participated had students whose family incomes fell below the poverty line. That meant some schools couldn’t afford to buy recorders. The Symphony set up a scholarship that allows one school a year to receive free recorders.