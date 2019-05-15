Formerly Sioux City
85, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Service: May 17 at 1 p.m., Morningside Lutheran Church. Burial: Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation: May 17 at noon, at the church. Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
