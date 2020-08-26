× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AC Gerald Martin Olsen

Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly Sioux City

AC Gerald Martin Olsen, 84, of Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly from Sioux City, went to be with his heavenly father Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Hospice House in Port Charlotte.

Services will be 1 p.m. Sept. 6, at First Presbyterian Church, 2230 Harriet Street, in Port Charlotte, with the Rev. Chuck Wiggins officiating. Private entombment will be in Section Three Mausoleum at Charlotte Memorial Cemetery. There will be a private viewing for family members from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home in Punta Gorda, Fla.

He was born to Josephine and Martin Bailey of Sioux City, on Aug. 18, 1935. His mother re-married, and he was adopted by Robert Olsen who raised him. He graduated from East High School in 1953, and initially attended Iowa State in Ames, Iowa. He transferred to Augustana College and graduated with a major in English and secondary education in 1957.

He met his wife, Lavelle, on a choir trip to the Black Hills of South Dakota, and they were married on Aug. 4, 1957.