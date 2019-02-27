Arvada, Colo., formerly Sioux City
Adam Shull, 36, of Arvada, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on Feb. 8, 2019, surrounded by family, at Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge, Colo., from complications following a cardiac arrest caused by septic shock.
Memorial services will be at a later date in Sioux City.
Adam was born on Oct. 21, 1982, in Minneapolis. He grew up in Sioux City and graduated from East High in 2001. Following high school, he attended Western Iowa Tech Community College and Southeast Community College in Lincoln, Neb., where he graduated with distinction and honors in 2006. Following graduation, he moved to Arvada where he lived and worked until the time of his death.
Adam loved the mountains, animals, the Minnesota Twins and Vikings, cooking, gardening, his family, and his many friends.
Adam is survived by his parents, Mike Shull of Florence, Ariz., and Kathie Shull of Sioux City; sister, Kelly of Minneapolis; brother, Michael of Garden City, Kan.; and his dog, Bluto. In addition he has many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends to keep his memory alive.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and his dogs, Weenie, Cassius and Kirby.