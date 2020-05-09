× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Adeline Isaacson

Vermillion, S.D.

Adeline Isaacson, 82, of Vermillion, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Sanford Vermillion Hospital as a result of heart failure.

Due to the current health conditions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hansen Funeral Home in Vermillion. Condolences may be sent online to HansenFuneralHome.com.

Adeline Riehle was born on May 11, 1937, to Clemence and Vina (Harkness) Riehle. She attended school in Burbank and Elk Point, S.D.

She married Martin Isaacson on Sept. 7, 1957 in Vermillion. She had worked as an accountant for Home Federal Bank and First Federal Bank for 43 years.

She enjoyed playing cards, cooking, bingo, her flower beds, and her Lady Norbeck St. friends.

She is survived by her son, Michael of Burbank; her daughter, Kristol (Kelly) O'Connor of Vermillion; her grandchildren, Melissa O'Connor of Vermillion, Danielle O'Connor of Harrisburg, S.D., Alisha (Shane Ryan) O'Connor of Napa, Calif., and Madison O'Connor of Vermillion; great-grandchildren, Devalyn Ulerich and Collins Ryan; a brother-in-law, Harold Charteir of Riverside, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be directed to the Vermillion Senior Citizens or Feeding South Dakota.

