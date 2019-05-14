Adeline Kienast

Formerly Wayne, Neb., and Lawton, Iowa
Adeline (Maas) Kienast, 84, formerly of Wayne and Lawton, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, at The Commons on Marice Assisted Living Facility in Eagan, Minn.
Memorial services will be held at a later date as it was Adeline's wish to donate her body for medical research to the Anatomy Bequest Program at the University of Minnesota Medical School. Arrangements are under the direction of Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home in Mapleton, Iowa. Condolences may be sent online at www.armstrongfuneral.com.
Adeline Maas was born on Sept. 9, 1934, in Mapleton, to Glenn and Marie (Zobel) Maas. She graduated from Mapleton High School in 1952. She began working as a telephone operator, first in Mapleton and then in Storm Lake and Sioux City, Iowa, for Northwestern Bell.
She married Valance Kienast on Oct. 15, 1960. In 1970, they purchased Melodee Lanes in Wayne, which they operated together for more than 20 years. Both Adeline and Val enjoyed bowling and golfing. Adeline especially loved children. She supported many of them in various ways throughout her life. She was instrumental in helping establish a Junior Bowling program in Wayne.
Adeline is survived by her sister, Betty Powell of Lawton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Val Kienast; two infant children, Keith and Kenneth; and brother, Carl Maas of Mapleton.