Council Bluffs, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Agnes "Aggie" Ann Dixon Kuhlman, 51, of Council Bluffs, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.
Agnes, the daughter of Jerry and Laura (Saxen) Dixon, was born on Sept. 26, 1967, in Sioux City. She graduated from East High School. She cherished her time with her family and friends. She was a communications operator for 11 years at the Sioux City Police Department, two years at the Denison, Iowa Police Department and a jailer for numerous years in Carroll, Iowa.
She was an avid animal lover, enjoyed NASCAR and was a Vikings fan.
Aggie is survived by her parents, Jerry and Laura Dixon of Correctionville, Iowa; a son, Ryan Kuhlman of Sioux City; a daughter, Rachael "Rae" Dixon of Dallas Center, Iowa; a brother, David Dixon; and brother-in-law, Darryl Lundeen of Tucson, Ariz.; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dick and Pauline Deeds, Robert and Mabel Schumacher, Donna Sharp and Leonard Saxen; her favorite uncle, Larry Hieber; and other aunts, uncles and cousins.