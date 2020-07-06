Agnes B. Rouse
South Sioux City
Agnes B. Rouse, 91, of South Sioux City, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020.
A memorial visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Agnes was born the daughter of Eldredge and Cynthia (Shepard) Blain on May 15, 1929, outside Oshkosh, Neb., and completed her education there at Garden County High School.
Agnes married George G. Rouse on Dec. 20, 1947, in Greenwood, S.D. After traveling with her husband in the oil rigs, the couple made their home in Oshkosh, Neb., and raised nine children. They also ranched in Wyoming a few years before resettling back into western Nebraska to work, then moved to Kentucky to ranch and eventually settled in for their retirement in recent years. They enjoyed 70 years together before George passed away in March 2018.
Agnes enjoyed sewing, embroidering, crocheting, and making blankets for her grandchildren. She also loved growing beautiful flowers and traveling around with her husband when they could to visit their large family.
Agnes is survived by six sons, Gerald (Victorya) of Cheney, Wash., 1SG USA Ret. George A. (Gayle) of Mandeville, La., Travis of Gresham, Neb., Jason of Chicago, Ill., Onis of Las Vegas, Nev., and Ellis of Hopkinsville, Ky.; three daughters, Mrs. Cynthia LaMere of South Sioux City, Ilona (Monte) Anderson of Lyman, Neb., and Rhonda Fulton of Clarksville, Tenn.; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild born in December 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; as well as her eight siblings, four brothers, Howard and Clarence Cool, Ellis and William Blain, who was killed in Korea, and four sisters, Hazel, Edna, and Florence Cool, and Bettie Blain; and one grandchild, Lexie Wakan LaMere.
