Agnes B. Rouse

South Sioux City

Agnes B. Rouse, 91, of South Sioux City, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020.

A memorial visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschaples.com.

Agnes was born the daughter of Eldredge and Cynthia (Shepard) Blain on May 15, 1929, outside Oshkosh, Neb., and completed her education there at Garden County High School.

Agnes married George G. Rouse on Dec. 20, 1947, in Greenwood, S.D. After traveling with her husband in the oil rigs, the couple made their home in Oshkosh, Neb., and raised nine children. They also ranched in Wyoming a few years before resettling back into western Nebraska to work, then moving to Kentucky to ranch and eventually settled in for their retirement in recent years. They enjoyed 70 years together before George passed away in March 2018.

Agnes enjoyed sewing, embroidering, crocheting, and making blankets for her grandchildren. She also loved growing beautiful flowers and traveling around with her husband when they could to visit their large family.