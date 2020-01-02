Onawa, Iowa
Agnes E. Squier, 93, of Onawa, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Elmwood Care Centre in Onawa.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, with the Rev. Marsha Smith officiating. Burial will be in Soldier Lutheran Cemetery, rural Soldier, Iowa. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Agnes was born on Feb. 12, 1926, in Soldier, Iowa, to Ole and Esther (Nilsen) Holt. Agnes grew up in Soldier and worked at Hober Nicks Cafe. She was the valedictorian of her class. Agnes worked at Onawa High School and grade school for 18 years as a school dietitian. She was soft hearted and a very good person.
Agnes and Harry Junior Squier were united in marriage on Easter Sunday, April 5, 1942 in Soldier.
Agnes loved flowers, cooking, sewing, embroidery, gardening, canning, and was a loving mother. Agnes was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Onawa, and had been baptized and confirmed at Soldier Lutheran Church.
Agnes is survived by her children, Kathleen Ann Bonnes of Onawa, and David LaVerne "Peggy" Squier of Sun City, Fla.; granddaughters, Tracy Squier (Roger) Pettee, Cheryl (Mike) Downey, and Katina (Doug) Conley; great-grandchildren, Jonathon (Heather) Bonnes, Melody Conley, and Austin Conley; two great-great-grandchildren, Julianne Ladd and Jackson Pettee; one brother, Stanley Holt of Mapleton, Iowa; and one sister, Sonja (Marvin) Wacker of Council Bluffs, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ole and Esther (Nilsen) Holt; husband, Harry Junior Squier; one brother, Harold Holt; one sister-in-law, Jane Holt; and one son-in-law, Larry Bonnes.