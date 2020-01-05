Agnes E. Squier
View Comments

Agnes E. Squier

{{featured_button_text}}

Onawa, Iowa

93, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. Service: Jan. 6 at 1 p.m., Rush Family Chapel, Onawa. Burial: Soldier Lutheran Cemetery, Soldier, Iowa. Visitation: Jan. 6, one hour prior to service, at the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family of Agnes Squier, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 6
Visitation
Monday, January 6, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Rush Family Chapel
1629 10th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Agnes's Visitation begins.
Jan 6
Funeral Service
Monday, January 6, 2020
1:00PM
Rush Family Chapel
1629 10th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Agnes's Funeral Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News