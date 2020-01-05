Agnes E. Squier

You have free articles remaining.
Onawa, Iowa
93, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. Service: Jan. 6 at 1 p.m., Rush Family Chapel, Onawa. Burial: Soldier Lutheran Cemetery, Soldier, Iowa. Visitation: Jan. 6, one hour prior to service, at the funeral home.
Service information
Jan 6
Visitation
Monday, January 6, 2020
Rush Family Chapel
Jan 6
Funeral Service
Monday, January 6, 2020
Rush Family Chapel
