Manilla, Iowa
83, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Service: Aug. 26 at 11 a.m., Pauley Jones Funeral Home, Harlan, Iowa. Burial: Harlan Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation: Aug. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Manilla, Iowa
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
83, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Service: Aug. 26 at 11 a.m., Pauley Jones Funeral Home, Harlan, Iowa. Burial: Harlan Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation: Aug. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.