Atlantic, Iowa

Alan Jurgen Jepsen, 78, of Atlantic, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Alan was born on April 12, 1941, in Ida County, Iowa, to Arthur and Cleo (Schlinz) Jepsen. Alan grew up in Cushing, Iowa; the family later moved to Sioux City, Iowa. He proudly worked at Goodwill and the Sioux City Recycling Center.

Alan loved all sports and enjoyed spending time with his family. He made friends everywhere that he went. He loved to watch the Sioux City, City Council meetings on TV and could tell anyone the "goings on of the city" better than anyone.

Survivors include his siblings, Garland, Gordon, Randy (Gloria), Stephen, Connie (Don), and Anita (Brian); and nephews, Keith, Mark, David, and Austin.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents.

To plant a tree in memory of Alan Jepsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.