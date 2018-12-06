Sioux City
Alan K. Severson, 67, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at a local hospital.
A celebration of life service will be 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Al's home for family and friends to gather and share the joys and memories of his life. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Al was born on May 23, 1951, in Spencer Iowa, to Bernard and Eva (Wiser) Severson. He graduated from Lake View-Auburn High School in 1969 and from University of Northern Iowa in 1973 with a degree in language arts and literature.
Al worked for Hallett Industry for many years in several capacities in Lake View, Ames, and Boone, Iowa. He also worked for Vasser International Pipe Company in Sioux City as a computer programmer until his retirement in 2008.
He loved the outdoors, fishing, golfing, and wood harvesting. In his retirement, he stayed busy with woodworking and reading.
Survivors include his son, Matthew Ashburn of Ames, Iowa; and sister, Gail (Roger) Temple of Merrifield, Minn.
Al was preceded in death by his parents.