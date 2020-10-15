Alan L. Gernhart

Kingsley, Iowa

Alan L. Gernhart, 70, of Kingsley, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Kingsley Specialty Care following a lengthy illness.

Graveside services, with social distancing, will be 2:30 p.m. Friday in Kingsley Cemetery. The Rev. Michael Stevens of Kingsley United Methodist Church will officiate. Private family services will be at Johnson- Earnest Funeral Home in Kingsley. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Alan L. Gernhart was born on Nov. 7, 1949, to Arthur and Ruby (Bohle) Gernhart. Alan graduated from Moville (Iowa) High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University in Ames.

He married Charlotte Crabb on June 6, 1971 at United Methodist Church in Kingsley. After graduating from Iowa State University, Alan and Charlotte moved to their acreage outside Kingsley. Alan farmed alongside his father while Charlotte taught at Kingsley-Pierson High School.