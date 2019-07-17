Phoenix, Ariz. formerly Sioux City
Alan Michael Booge, 76, of Phoenix, formerly of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 22, 2019, of an abdominal aortic aneurysm. He had battled frontotemporal dementia for several years.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Aug. 3 at the Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas, Iowa. Alan will be buried in Pocahontas with his son Brett. Visitation with the family will begin at 9 a.m. Aug. 3 at the church. A luncheon will follow at the Pocahontas Golf Club. An Arizona service is being planned for the fall.
Alan was born on May 26, 1943, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Albert and Anna Booge. In 1962, he was united in marriage to Mary Ann Masterson. After serving in the National Guard, Alan began working at IBP, Inc. in Fort Dodge. He worked his way up at IBP, Inc. to eventually become the youngest vice president in the history of the company. In 1977, Alan retired from IBP, Inc. and opened Booge Commodities, Inc. with offices in Sioux City and Phoenix. He retired from Booge Commodities in May 2017.
His passion was horse racing and he owned AB Racing until December 2018. He was a wonderful father, brother and friend and a very humble man who was self-made and generous to all he knew.
Alan is survived by ex-wife and lifelong friend, Mary Ann Booge; sons, Todd Booge and Austin (Kaitlyn Williams) Booge; daughters, Michelle Booge and Shawn (Brian Day O'Connor) O'Connor; his seven beloved grandchildren, Beau Margeas, Brennan Booge, Sawyer Kieler, Weston O'Connor and Kasey, Jovie and Loni Williams Booge; his sisters, Bonny Hammer, and Rozella (Melvin) Hartman; brother, Bill (JoAnne) Booge; brother-in-law, Jim Lampe; his special nephews, Randy and Russ Kramer; and several other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Brett Alan Booge; his parents; his sister and brother-in-law, Joanne and Ben Kramer; his sister, Marge Lampe; his brother-in-law, Darwin Hammer; his nephew, Jeffrey Hartman; and niece, Marcia Borer.