Alan Quinn Frahm

Ponca, Neb.

Alan Quinn Frahm, 71, of Ponca, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Regency Square Care Center in South Sioux City, following a lengthy illness.

Private graveside services will be in Silver Ridge Cemetery, rural Ponca, with the Rev. Andrew Sohm officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home of Ponca. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Alan was born May 17, 1948, in Osmond, Neb.; he was the son of Gilbert and Leota (Wheeler) Frahm. Alan grew up in Bloomfield and graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1966. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Conflict.

On June 14, 1969, Alan was united in marriage to Linda Vanderheiden.

Alan worked with his father at meat lockers in Bloomfield and Coleridge, Neb. He worked at Floyd Valley Packing Plant for almost 15 years and then worked for Jacobson Lawn Service in Sioux City. Alan then started a career in construction building homes, and he also worked for Countertop Fabricators.

Alan was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ponca and the American Post 117. He enjoyed playing golf.