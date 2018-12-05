Sioux City
Albert G. "Al" Rensch, 82, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at a local hospital.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Squires officiating. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Al was born on June 23, 1936, in Ramona, S.D., the son of Conrad and Marie (Gruber) Rensch. He was raised in Ramona and graduated from Ramona High School. Al enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1956 to 1958, being honorably discharged as a specialist third class.
He married Patricia Hidenshield on Nov. 6, 1955, in Ramona. To this union six children were born. The couple later separated and Al met Kay L. Wieck and his youngest daughter, Annette, was born.
Al worked as a pipefitter for the local Sioux Falls (S.D.) union for 10 years and as a floor attendant for WinnaVegas for 20 years before retirement. Most recently, Al worked part-time for the Sioux City School District in the lunch program.
He was a past member of the pipefitters local union in Sioux Falls and was active in various pool leagues in Sioux City. He enjoyed puzzles and loved working in his garden. Al was a simple man with a great sense of humor, and he will be missed by his friends and family.
Al is survived by his children, Mike Rensch of Sioux Falls, Todd (Karen) Rensch of Sioux Falls, Dana (Vern) Lail of Chester, S.D., Russ Rensch of Chancellor, S.D., Lance (Joan) Rensch of Sioux Falls, and Annette Wieck of Sioux City; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Merle (Vickie) Rensch of San Mateo, Calif.; and a sister, Georgene Bowlin of Pinole, Calif.
Al was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Gina Marie; and siblings, Maxine Newcomb, Conrad Rensch, Kenneth Rensch, Ava Mae Penniarian, Carroll Rensch, Jean Minnaert, Joan Hoftiezer, Devota Nelson and Phylis Rogers.