Albert E. 'Al' Clayton Jr.

Sioux City

Albert E. "Al" Clayton Jr. of Sioux City passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, 6200 Morningside Ave., with visitation from 9 to 10 a.m.

Albert E. Clayton Jr. was born Nov. 18, 1942, to Albert and Vivian Clayton. He was born in Detroit, Mich., and raised in Richmond, Mich., and graduated from Richmond High School in 1960. He married Judy Rae Earley on Aug. 23, 1963. He entered the Air Force in 1962 working as Jet Mechanic and honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant in 1978. He proudly served during the Vietnam War. Following his military career, he worked as a mechanic until he was ready for retirement.

Al had many passions throughout his life. He loved to start his day with sitting on the porch enjoying the beautiful mornings. Al loved woodworking and making furniture pieces for his children. His joy for the Christmas season was seen by his colorful lighting he used to decorate the house. He loved to end his day by catching up with friends and family on Facebook.

He is survived by his wife Judy Rae Clayton of Iowa; sister, Vivian Dunn of Michigan; two daughters, Shelley Speck of Iowa, and Shannon (John) Fiedler of Iowa; son, Albert (Vikki) Clayton of Minnesota; son-in-law, Eric Brandon of Minnesota; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Al was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Vivian Clayton of Michigan; sisters, Fern Griffin of Michigan, and Ruth Behem of Michigan; daughter, Tammy Brandon of Minnesota; and granddaughter Ashley Speck of Iowa.