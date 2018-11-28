Kingsley, Iowa
Albert L. Blemaster, 94, of Kingsley, died Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at Kingsley Specialty Care.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Moville (Iowa) United Methodist Church. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery, Orange City, Iowa. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes in Sioux City.
Albert was born in Jamestown, N.Y., on Feb. 14, 1924. He attended Drake University with a tuba scholarship, graduating in 1947 and earning a master's degree in 1948. He also earned an advanced degree in music education from Columbia University in New York City in 1949. Albert was a U.S. Army Air Corps musician for three years before college graduation.
Albert married Viola Bynes in Sibley, Iowa, on May 30, 1950. Viola died on March 3, 2004. Albert was an area school music teacher for more than 30 years. Albert played the bass fiddle with many dance bands in the area. He played tuba with the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra for 30 years and also was a tubist with the Sioux City Municipal Band at Grandview Park in Sioux City for more than 50 years.
Albert was a member of Moville United Methodist Church, where he was church choir director for eight years. He was a longtime member of the Musician's Union, the Iowa Bandmaster's Association, Meadow Country Club and Pi Kappa Lambda. Albert was also a member of the American Legion Winks-Sparks Post for more than 72 years. For several years, he was a member of the band Dixie Daddies as well as the Anthon Band. He played at nursing homes and community events.
Albert is survived by his son, Elton (Karla) Blemaster of Pierre, S.D.; a sister, Margaret Klug of Glen Ellyn, Ill.; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and a brother, David.