Aurelia, Iowa
94, died Monday, July 1, 2019. Memorial service: Aug. 3 at noon, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Cherokee, Iowa. Burial: Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Aurelia. Visitation: Aug. 3 at 11 a.m., at the church. Redig Funeral Home, Aurelia.
Aurelia, Iowa
