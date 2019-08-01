{{featured_button_text}}

Aurelia, Iowa

94, died Monday, July 1, 2019. Memorial service: Aug. 3 at noon, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Cherokee, Iowa. Burial: Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Aurelia. Visitation: Aug. 3 at 11 a.m., at the church. Redig Funeral Home, Aurelia.

the life of: Albert R. Engdahl
