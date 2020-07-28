Albert Ray Albright
Sioux City
Albert Ray Albright, 85, of Sioux City, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his home.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Waterbury Funeral Service in Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. The family is requesting that you wear a mask. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Albert was born on Aug. 13, 1934, in Carroll, Iowa, the son of Albert and Louise (Sanow) Albright. He graduated from Central High School. Albert joined the U.S. Navy in 1955. On Dec. 31, 1955, he was united in marriage to Kay O'Hern. To this union four children were born, David, Jill, Ricky and Judy.
After his honorable discharge from the Navy, they made their home in California, working as a machinist. In 1968, they moved to Sioux City, where he continued his work as a machinist at the Sioux City Foundry.
A man of many talents who loved to stay busy, he was a handyman and wood craftsman during his spare time. He was a member of the Rustin Avenue Methodist Church and the VFW Post 1973.
Albert is survived by his daughter, Judy Robak of Boone, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Myrna Creekmore-Albright of Redding, Calif.; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and his lady friend of the past few years, Patricia Nepple of Sioux City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Kay; sons, Ricky and David; daughter, Jill Burnight; and son-in law, Brad Burnight.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.