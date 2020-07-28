× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Albert Ray Albright

Sioux City

Albert Ray Albright, 85, of Sioux City, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his home.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Waterbury Funeral Service in Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. The family is requesting that you wear a mask. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Albert was born on Aug. 13, 1934, in Carroll, Iowa, the son of Albert and Louise (Sanow) Albright. He graduated from Central High School. Albert joined the U.S. Navy in 1955. On Dec. 31, 1955, he was united in marriage to Kay O'Hern. To this union four children were born, David, Jill, Ricky and Judy.

After his honorable discharge from the Navy, they made their home in California, working as a machinist. In 1968, they moved to Sioux City, where he continued his work as a machinist at the Sioux City Foundry.

A man of many talents who loved to stay busy, he was a handyman and wood craftsman during his spare time. He was a member of the Rustin Avenue Methodist Church and the VFW Post 1973.