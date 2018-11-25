Sioux City
Alberta J. Harbeck, 91, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at her residence with the dignity and grace she had shown all her life.
Services will be 7 p.m. Monday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, with family present at 6 p.m.
Ms. Harbeck was born April 6, 1927, in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Albert and Bessie (Harder) Jansen. She was raised in Sioux City, and attended Sioux City Schools.
She married James E. Harbeck on Jan. 13, 1945. She worked at Zenith for 27 years.
She was a member of Community of Christ Church. Her joy was being with family and crafts. She volunteered at the Sioux City Police Department as a "Blue Angel" and worked the election polls.
Survivors include her six children, James A. Harbeck (Sally) of Fishers, Ind., Cynthia Petersen, Crystal Stenum (Steve), Coral DeWitt (Kerry) and Constance Wetzel, all of Sioux City, and Carol Darner (Larry) of Piqua, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchilden; three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carol McKnight of Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 43 years, James E. Harbeck; two sisters, Phyllis Williams and Bev Uhl; and her first grandchild, Jodi Walker.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Siouxland.