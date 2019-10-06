Sioux City
Alberta Mae (Turner) Gottburg, 84, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3 after a brief illness.
Celebration of life will be 6 p.m. today at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel on Stone Park Boulevard. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Alberta was born to Harry and Sadie Turner in Sioux City on Dec. 16, 1934. She was a member of the Sioux City Eagles Auxiliary for several years, and that is where she met her future husband, Richard Gottburg. Alberta married Richard on Dec. 18, 1954, in a double ceremony with her sister, Carolyn and Charles Johns.
Alberta and Richard had three children, a son, Terry; a daughter, Kim and son, Todd. She devoted her life to her family, raising her three children and keeping house.
Alberta enjoyed country music, playing cards, cooking, taking care of her flowers and QVC. She attended Musketeers hockey games for several years when her son, Terry announced for them.
Alberta is survived by her three children, Terry (wife Lisa), Kim (husband Rod Hewitt), and Todd; four grandchildren, Ryan and Tyler Hewitt, Robert and Patrick Gottburg; as well as nieces and a nephew.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, who passed away in 2017; as well as her parents; and sister, Carolyn and brother-in-law, Charles.
