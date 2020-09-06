Alden C. Noble

He served as a member and chairman of the Woodbury County Extension Council and also as a member and chairman of the Sioux City Board of Electrical Examiners for the City of Sioux City. He held an Amateur Radio Extra Class License, with the call sign W0BXD; a First Class Commercial Radiotelephone License, and a Radar Endorsement all from the Federal Communications Commission. For many years, he was an active member and instructor in the radio communications unit of the Sioux City Civil Defense. He was also a longtime member of the U.S. Air Force Military Affiliate Radio System.

Alden was a longtime member and Past Master of Morningside Masonic Lodge 615, and actively participated in the degree work of the Masonic Bodies. He was honored in 1983 with the 33rd degree of the Scottish Rite. Alden was a member of the Sioux City Consistory, the Sioux City York Rite Bodies, High 12 Founders Club No. 1, Abu Bekr Shrine Temple, and the Little Yellow Dog Auction Club. He was a member of Morningside Presbyterian Church and served as president of the Board of Trustees and as a Ruling Elder of the Church.