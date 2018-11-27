Lawrence, Kan., formerly Ida Grove, Iowa
Alden W. Backhaus, 93, of Lawrence, formerly Ida Grove, passed away Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, in Lawrence.
Services are pending for this summer in Ida Grove. Arrangements are under the direction of Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home in Ida Grove. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com.
He was born in Ida Grove, on Nov. 22, 1925, to Alfred and Louise (Paulsen) Backhaus. He attended country school and Ida Grove High School. He joined the U.S. Army in 1945 and served in the South Pacific during World War II on the island of Okinawa, Japan. He was discharged in 1946. He was a member of the American Legion Post 61 for 72 years.
He married Beverly Morgan in 1957. To this union were born Kerri, Brian and Robert. Alden was a lifetime farmer. In 2014, Al and Bev retired to Lawrence to be near family.
He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ida Grove. He was interested in cars, and had many during his lifetime. He read western novels as well as playing cards, dancing and riding his ATV around the farm.
Survivors are his wife, Beverly; children, Kerri of Glenwood, Iowa, Brian (Samira) of Sacramento, Calif., and Robert (Kimiko) of Brentwood, Tenn.; grandchildren, Jack, Joe (Alyson), and Andrew (Sara); stepgranddaughter, Ally Watt; a brother, Charles (Donna) of Altamonte Springs, Fla.; brother-in-law, Douglas; sisters-in-law, Pamela Morgan of Lawrence, Juanita Johnson of Holstein, Iowa; and Claire Smyth of West Palm Beach, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Louise; sisters, Enid (Ferguson), Junid (Guess) and Barbara; and brothers, Edwin and Philip.