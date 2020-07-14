Aletha 'Kay' Moffatt
Aletha 'Kay' Moffatt

Aletha 'Kay' Moffatt

Aletha 'Kay' Moffatt

Sioux City

Aletha "Kay" Moffatt, 83, of Sioux City, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her daughter's home in Tabor, S.D.

Her celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Please visit goglinfh.com.

Aletha "Kay" is survived by daughter, Evelyn Kay Simmons of Tabor, S.D.; sister, Cleo Peterson of Sioux City; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank; son, Gregory; sisters, Fran (Larry) Jones and Patty (Darwin) Sturtevant; brother-in-law, Carl Peterson; and nephew, Danny Peterson.

