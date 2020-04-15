× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Alexis J. Pratt, 28, died Saturday, April 11, 2020.

A private family service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. Visitation will be one hour prior at Braman Southwest chapel. Visit www.bramanmortuary.com for more information and live-stream funeral service. Braman Mortuary - Southwest Chapel, 6505 S. 144th St., Omaha, NE 68134, 402-895-3400.

Alexis was born in Sioux City on Jan. 16, 1992. She graduated from Sioux City West High School in 2013. Alexis enjoyed shopping, going to the movies, watching WWE and going to live events where she met John Cena and others. She loved sticking her tongue out for suckers. She was granted a trip to Orlando, Fla., in 2005 by the Make-A-Wish foundation where she visited SeaWorld, Universal Studios and Disney World.

She is survived by parents, David and Dawn Pratt of Omaha, Neb.; siblings, Hunter Pratt of Omaha, Brian (Karissa) Edwards of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Ryan VanMannen of Sioux City, and Reaghan Pratt of Omaha; and grandmother, Miriam Pratt from Onawa, Iowa.