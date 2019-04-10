Jefferson, S.D.
Alfred Bernard LaCroix, 82, of Jefferson, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, surrounded by his family, at Regency Square in South Sioux City.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Jefferson. Burial will be in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a rosary at 5 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Alfred was born on Feb. 21, 1937, at home in Jefferson, the son of Fred and Jeanette (Bernard) LaCroix. He attended Jefferson High School and graduated in 1955. He was in the U.S. Navy for two years. After the Navy, he worked as a machinist for Union County.
He married Peggy Ann Echols on Nov. 22, 1958. Together they raised five children, Jacqueline, Renee, Jeff, Michelle and Julie. They lived in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where Alfred worked as a printer at Collins Radio. In 1975, they moved back to Jefferson to the family farm. Alfred always worked two jobs, farming in the summer and Bear Graphics in the winter. He also sold Pioneer Seed Corn for 21 years, earning many awards and trips. He farmed until 2018.
He was very active with St. Peter's Catholic Church and was on many boards. He served on the Jefferson School Board, Jefferson Farmers Elevator and St. Peter's Parish Board. He loved farming and being around his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed playing cards, dancing and doing crossword puzzles.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Peggy of Jefferson; children, Jacqueline (Neil) Honomichl of Jefferson, Renee (Mark) Begnoche of Jefferson, Jeff (Kendra) LaCroix of Springfield, Mo., Michelle (Kevin) Hueser of Elk Point, S.D., and Julie (Joey) Collins of Brookings, S.D.; 20 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and sisters, Marlene Girard of St. Paul, Minn., Teresa Pohlen of Lincoln, Neb., and Frances McCabe of Lincoln.
He was preceded in death by his parents; nephews, Ronnie Girard and Shaun McCabe; and brothers-in-law, Art Pohlen and Robert Girard.