Sioux City
Alfred Lee Ellington Sr., 52, of Sioux City, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at a local hospital.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with the Rev. Richard Moore officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Saturday. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Alfred was born on Christmas Day, 1965, in Iowa City, Iowa. to Lonnie C. and Tony M. (Crawford) Ellington. He received his education in the Sioux City Public Schools and worked throughout Siouxland in the food service industry. Alfred lived the life he chose to live, and was kind, gentle, and had a love for kids.
Alfred is survived by his daughter, Cierra Ellington of Las Vegas, Nev.; son, Alfred Lee "AJ" Ellington Jr. of Sergeant Bluff; sisters, Flora Lee and Tracy Ellington, both of Sioux City; brothers, Milton Crawford of Le Mars, Iowa, Bobby Ellington, and Chris (Jeannie) Ellington of Sioux City; stepmother, Barbara Ellington of Sioux City; and cousins, Henry Duffy, JoAnn Irvin, and David Brown-Hughes.
Alfred was preceded in death by his parents; paternal and maternal grandparents; and brother-in-law, Rudy Lee.
Memorials are to be made to the Warming Shelter in Alfred’s name.