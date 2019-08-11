Sergeant Bluff
Alfred Muller died on Aug, 8, 2019 with his family present.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Mater Dei Parish-Church of the Nativity, 4242 Natalia Way, in Sioux City. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with a rosary at 5:30 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
Alfred was born in April 1934, to Nicholas and Stella Muller, in Winnetoon, Neb. He volunteered for the draft and served in the U.S. Army. He married Phyllis Dartman, and they had four children. They spent 30 years together until her death in 1989. He was married to Anne Brophy for 17 years until her death in 2008.
Intrigued by the mechanics of the tractor purchased to replace the horse-drawn plows on the farm on which he was raised, he enrolled in the diesel mechanic program at Milford Technical School. He followed his passion for mechanical work by taking a job in Sioux City repairing heavy equipment used to build the interstate highways in the area. He changed his mechanical specialty to small engine repair and kept mowers, chainsaws, and the like in working order for countless customers first at Johnson Hardware and then his own business, Al Muller Repair.
Alfred was an extraordinarily gifted mechanic, devoted husband, thoughtful and loving father and grandfather, and patriot. His mechanical ability extended to fixing and building a variety of things including several home remodels. It also made him curious about and respectful of nature. His favorite hobby was fishing, especially walleye, and he was part of many fishing trips throughout his life with family and friends. All who knew him will remember his kindness, wisdom, wit, tenacity, and devotion to family.
Alfred leaves behind his sister, Dorothy Peterson; children, Jolene (Anthony) Martinez, Jane (Dale) Roder, David (Carla) Muller, and Daniel Muller; grandchildren, Sarah (Ted) Hanson, Jonathan Muller, Nicholas Muller, Sam Roder, Joe Roder, and Jadyn Roder; stepson, David Brophy; and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his wives; parents; brothers, Raymond, Leonard, Paul, Donald, and Wallace; and grandson, Benjamin Muller.
Dad, you will live in our hearts, and we will miss you terribly.