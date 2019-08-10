Sergeant Bluff
85, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Service: Aug. 12 at 10:30 a.m., Mater Dei Parish-Church of the Nativity. Burial: Calvary Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation: Aug. 11 from 4-8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
