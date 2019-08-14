Sioux City
100, died May 28, 2019. Service: Aug. 17 at 10 a.m., Holy Cross Parish Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 17 from 9 to 10 a.m., at the church. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
Sioux City
