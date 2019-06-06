Sioux City
Alice B. Schreiber, 100, of Sioux City, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Regency Square Care Center with her two sons by her side.
Services will be 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Holy Cross Parish Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Alice Bernice Nyberg was born on Oct. 15, 1918, in Sioux City, to Emil and Mary Ellen (Connelly) Nyberg. Alice graduated from East High School and attended Morningside College.
On June 25, 1939, she married Sigmund "Sig" Schreiber, who worked as a salesman for Morey's, a men's clothing store in Sioux City. In 1961, Alice began working at R.J. Reynolds Tobacco as secretary for the division manager. Sig died suddenly in 1972 when their youngest, Steve, was in college. After 20 years, Alice retired from Reynolds in 1981 and soon began working in several area grocery stores as a product demonstrator. She was a natural with her high energy, bright smile and laugh, and love of people. She continued work part-time until well into her eighties.
Alice's positivity, sense of humor, and youthful spirit brought joy to many. She loved to sing and dance, and played piano throughout her life. As a longtime member of Blessed Sacrament, she sang in the choir and was involved in their theatre performances. She loved to cook and entertain, had a great sense of fashion and never missed an appointment with her beloved beautician, Lori. Her greatest joy was interacting with people and spending time with her family and close friends, including a special companion, Bill Engel. Photos of her children and grandchildren were quite worn because they were kept in her purse and she proudly shared them at any opportunity. She also enjoyed letting people know she was Irish.
Alice is survived by her sons, Larry (Sheila) of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Steve (Tricia) of Minneapolis; six grandchildren, Jeff (Cathy), Brad (Stephanie), Kris (John) Swanson, Bill, Danny (Shannon), Sally; 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Nyberg of Phoenix, Ariz.; Nyberg nieces and nephews, Connie, Mary Ellen, Alice Ann, Carolyn, Barbara, Bob and John; Schreiber niece, Mary Ann and nephew, John.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sigmund; daughter, Mary Elizabeth; and brother, Bob.
Her family extends special thanks to Dr. Michael Jung at Family Medicine Center and the staff at Regency Square for their compassionate care. In her early nineties, after an annual check-up with Dr. Jung, Alice told her family, "He said I will live to be a hundred." She proved him right.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to either Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Sioux City, or St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City.