Alice Bakker

Rock Valley, Iowa

Alice Bakker, 92, of Rock Valley, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Whispering Heights in Rock Valley.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley with the Rev. J.J. Witvoet officiating. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Alice is survived by her two brothers, Gerrit (Lois) Vande Stouwe of Rock Valley, and Clarence (Faye) Vande Stouwe of Apple Valley, Calif.; sisters-in-law, Margaret Vande Stouwe, Gertrude Vande Stouwe, Angeline (Gilbert) Hoogendoorn, Marie Bakker, all of Rock Valley, Leola Bakker of Hull, Iowa, and Evelyn Bakker of Sioux Center, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be given to the Netherlands Reformed Christian School.

