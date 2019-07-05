Hornick, Iowa
Alice C. Sulsberger, 94, of Hornick, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Bickford Cottage in Sioux City.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at United Methodist Church in Hornick. The Rev. Catie Newman will officiate. Burial will be in Westfork Township Cemetery, Climbing, Iowa. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Armstrong–Van Houten Funeral Home in Mapleton, Iowa. Condolences may be sent online at www.armstrongfuneral.com.
Alice Catherine Sulsberger, the daughter of Roy and Josephine (Hasbrouck) Faverty, was born on Sept. 22, 1924, in Mapleton. She grew up on the farm outside of Mapleton and graduated from Mapleton Consolidated High School with the class of 1942. Alice went on to further her education and graduated from National Business Training School in Sioux City with the class of 1943. After graduation, Alice worked in offices in Sioux City from the summer of 1943 until May 1950.
On June 18, 1950, Alice was united in marriage to Marvin J. Sulsberger in Mapleton, by Rev. Dunn. To this union two sons were born, Todd and Steve. Alice was a farm wife and lived on the farm up until a year ago.
Alice was a faithful member of United Methodist Church in Hornick. She was a member of the Rainbow Girls and a 50-year member of both the Order of the Eastern Star and White Shrine. Alice enjoyed the companionship of her dog, Penny, along with gardening and playing the piano and organ. She treasured her moments spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Todd C. (Deborah) Sulsberger of Hornick; daughter-in-law, Colleen Sulsberger of Mapleton; grandchildren, Amy (Charles) Sulsberger-Sattler of Hornick, Walter Marvin (Kim) Sulsberger of Hornick, Alyssa Sulsberger of Mapleton, and Ryan Sulsberger of Minneapolis; great-grandchildren, Bailey and Casey Benton, Amberlyn Sattler, Elizabeth Sattler and Thomas Sattler, Tyler Sulsberger, Alexis Sulsberger, and Zachary Allen; sister-in-law, Norma Sulsberger of Climbing Hill; and extended family and friends.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Josephine Faverty; husband, Marvin Sulsberger; son, Dr. Steve Sulsberger DVM; brother, Dale Faverty; and infant grandson, Jarred James Sulsberger.