Alice (Garvey) Byrne, of South Sioux City, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at a local care center.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul United Methodist Church in South Sioux City. Interment will be at Prospect Cemetery in Norfolk, Neb. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Mohr & Becker Hunt Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Alice Louise Bickley was born April 19, 1919, to William and Carrie (Huddle) Bickley on the family farm in Madison County, Neb.
She attended District 36 rural school and graduated from Madison High School in 1935.
Following time of working and being a co-owner of a café in Madison, Alice went to Lincoln in 1943. She attended Lincoln School of Commerce and then went to St. Paul Methodist Church as secretary for Dr. Gerald Kennedy.
On Dec. 9, 1946, she was united in marriage to Andrew J. Garvey. They made their home in Storm Lake, Iowa, where her husband had established Garvey Manufacturing Company. The company moved to South Sioux City in 1950. Andrew Garvey died in 1959.
Alice continued with the company until it closed in 1967 and then was employed by Broyhill Company in Dakota City, Neb.
Alice married Dale M. Byrne on Dec. 10, 1969. He died Feb. 15, 1988.
Alice moved to Regency Square Assisted Living in June 2010. She enjoyed the socialization, playing bingo and dominoes with the other residents.
Alice celebrated her 100th birthday, April 19, 2019, at Regency with family and friends.
She had been a lifetime member of the Methodist Church, now a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women in South Sioux City. She had served on the Administrative Council and a number of offices in U.M.W. She enjoyed her church, home, family and friends.
She is survived by step-daughter-in-law Jo Ann Garvey; several step-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husbands; her parents; stepsons, Andrew Garvey and wife, Jeanne, Robert Garvey, and James Garvey and wife, Annie; stepdaughter, Gerry Rohwer and husband, Robert; brothers and their wives, Louis and Helen Bickley, and Virgil and Shirley Bickley; and brother-in-law Virgil Anderson and wife, Edna.
Alice’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation and thanks to the staff at Regency Square and Hospice of Siouxland for the loving care she received.
Memorials may be directed to St. Paul United Methodist Church, South Sioux City.