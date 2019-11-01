Cherokee, Iowa
Alice J. Anderson, 76, of Cherokee, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at her residence.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Oakdale Evangelical Free Church at rural Meriden, Iowa. The Rev. Jonathan Caldwell will officiate. Burial will be in Liberty Township Cemetery at rural Meriden, Iowa. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.
Alice was born March 20, 1943, at Cherokee, to Ed and Betty (Dunn) Bjorge. She graduated from Larrabee High School in 1961. She attended Wayne State College in Wayne, Neb., graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education. Alice was married to Neal D. Anderson on July 2, 1977, at Oakdale Evangelical Free Church, rural Meriden, Iowa. She had taught in the Spencer School System about 12 years. She took a break from teaching for awhile to stay at home and raise her daughter, Heidi. She went back to teaching in 1994 in the Cherokee School System until her retirement in 2009. She had been a resident of Cherokee the past eight years and prior to this lived on a farm west of Larrabee, Iowa for many years.
Alice was an active member of the Oakdale Evangelical Free Church, serving on many of the church boards and had been a Deaconess, Sunday school teacher, and she enjoyed volunteering her time around the church to decorate for many of the church events and see that there were always fresh flowers there on Sunday mornings. She was a member of the Garden Club, Birthday Club, Christian Women’s Club, and Alpha Delta Kappa Teacher’s Sorority.
She is survived by one daughter, Heidi (Scott) Snyder of Iowa City, Iowa; four grandchildren, Noah (Hayli), Miles, Kiah, and Liesl Snyder; one brother and two sisters, Dr. Tom (Ina Marie) Bjorge of Le Mars, Iowa, Dian (Dr. Curtis) Fredrickson of Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Lynn (Craig) Ivarson of Cherokee; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Anderson of Cherokee; also several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Neal on March 25, 2004; brother-in-law, Jim Anderson; and sister-in-law, Eleanor Costa.