Washta, Iowa

92, died Thursday, May 9, 2019. Service: May 21 at 2 p.m., Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Quimby, Iowa. Burial: Grandview Cemetery. Visitation: May 20 from 2 to 7 p.m., Boothby Funeral Home, Cherokee, Iowa.

the life of: Alice J. Hoeppner
