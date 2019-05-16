Washta, Iowa
92, died Thursday, May 9, 2019. Service: May 21 at 2 p.m., Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Quimby, Iowa. Burial: Grandview Cemetery. Visitation: May 20 from 2 to 7 p.m., Boothby Funeral Home, Cherokee, Iowa.
Washta, Iowa
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
92, died Thursday, May 9, 2019. Service: May 21 at 2 p.m., Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Quimby, Iowa. Burial: Grandview Cemetery. Visitation: May 20 from 2 to 7 p.m., Boothby Funeral Home, Cherokee, Iowa.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.