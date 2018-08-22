Sioux City
Alice Jeanine (Corey) Peterson, 89, of Sioux City, was called home Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with the Rev. Dr. Tom Murray officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Alice was born on July 18, 1929, to John and Elizabeth (King) Corey, at the farmstead near Bryant, S.D. She went to Garfield 4 Country School and later received her general education diploma.
Alice attended the Bryant Congregational Church, where she met her to-be husband, Charles Peterson, in 1967 through Rev. Ramos. Alice and Charles were married on Dec. 1, 1967 in Fairfax, S.D. at Hope Congregational Church. They made their home in Stuart, Neb., where Charles taught school. They lived in several cities thereafter before moving to Sioux City in 1978.
Since moving to Sioux City, Alice has been a member of First Presbyterian Church. She volunteered for many years at Casa de Paz, where her husband was a patient. In recent years, Alice made her home at Bickford Cottage with her beloved cat, Baby. Alice was loved by everyone there and was so happy. She had a big heart and laughed lots.
Alice is survived by one sister, Fern Junso of Sun City, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Elaine Corey of Bryant, S.D.; nephew, John Corey of Minneapolis; cousin, Richard Corey of Sioux Falls, S.D.; dear friend, Lois LaFleur of Sioux City; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles, on June 9, 1999; and one brother, Clifton, in 2016.
Memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church or Hospice of Siouxland.