Alice "Jean" DeVries, 87, of South Sioux City, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd., in Sioux City, with the Rev. Michael Keating officiating. Burial will follow in Graceland Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Alice "Jean," the daughter of Wesley and Anne (Schoennoehl) Morris, was born Aug. 12, 1932, in Sioux City. She grew up in Sioux Falls, S.D., and graduated from O’Gorman High School.
Jean was united in marriage to Richard Wrenn II for 20 years.
On Dec. 9, 1978, Jean married David K. DeVries. They made their home in St. Louis, Mo., and they owned and operated several dry-cleaning businesses. After retiring, they moved to Sioux City. David passed away on May 14, 2011.
Jean enjoyed traveling and the ocean. She was known for her homemade fudge and Christmas was her favorite holiday. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.
Jean is survived by three sons, David (Diana) Wrenn of Sioux City, Richard Wrenn III of Sioux City, and Steven (Barb) DeVries of St. Peters, Mo.; five grandchildren, Sara (Josh) Locke of Sioux City, Amy (Kyle) Hoffman of Westfield, Iowa, Christopher (fiancee Emily Melby) Wrenn of Sioux City, and Erin (Zach Nash) DeVries and Steven (fiancee Michelle Hoffman) DeVries, all of St. Peters, Mo.; six great-grandchildren, Brady, Isabella and Briana Locke, Lincoln Nash and Holden and Royal Hoffman; a brother, Tom (Mona) Morris of Salem, S.C.; a brother-in-law, Lyle DeVries of Sioux Falls; a niece, Sandy (Dan) Huff and their children, Kaitlin, Patrick and Sophia of Atlanta, Ga.; one nephew, Devin DeVries of Sioux Falls; and a special cousin, Lorraine Groves of Okoboji, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, David.
Jean’s family would like to thank Continental Springs Care Center and Hospice of Siouxland for their wonderful care of her.
