Sioux City
Alice L. O'Leary, 99, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Alice, the daughter of Carl and Alice (Henrickson) Hallstrom, was born on July 25, 1919, in Wakefield, Neb. She graduated from Wakefield High School. Shortly after graduation, she made her home in Sioux City.
Alice married Robert Hagey on June 7, 1941. Robert died Aug. 29, 1962. She later married Leo O'Leary on July 15, 1978. Leo died on Nov. 4, 1994. Alice worked in retail for many years. She also spent countless hours volunteering.
She enjoyed playing cards, dominoes, and doing handwork. Her family will fondly remember her as a passionate caregiver who always put others before herself.
Alice is survived by her children, Connie Hagey of Sioux City, Frank Hagey of Palisade, Colo., and Robert (Judy) Hagey of Urbandale, Iowa; sister, June Heeney of Sioux City; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Robert and Leo; four brothers, Vernon, Maurice, DeWayne, and Marlowe Hallstrom; and a stepdaughter, Lynn O'Leary.