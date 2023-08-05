Alice Lambert

Sioux City, Iowa

Alice Lambert, 89, Sioux City died peacefully on Thursday, Aug.3, 2023, surrounded by her family. She will be sorely missed.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Redeemer Lutheran Church located at 3204 S. Lakeport in Sioux City, with Pastors Russell Senstad and David Zirpel officiating. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in rural Hinton, Iowa following the funeral and luncheon. Visitation will be on Monday, Aug. 7 from 4-8 p.m. A prayer service will begin at 7 p.m. at the Morningside Chapel of Christy-Smith Funeral Homes located at 1801 Morningside Ave. in Sioux City.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Alice was born on June 2, 1934, to Walter and Elfreida (Muecke) Schoenrock in Sioux City. She grew up on the family farm near Hinton, Iowa, attended country school and graduated from high school in May 1951, from Le Mars, Iowa. Alice went on to St. John's College in Winfield, KS. After graduation she began teaching kindergarten at St. Paul's Lutheran School for the next 3 years. Alice married the love of her life Lee D. Lambert on August 11th, 1957, at Trinity Lutheran Church near Hinton, Iowa. While Lee was finishing his studies at Iowa State, Alice taught first grade at Zearing, Iowa. The couple moved to Le Mars in 1959, when Lee accepted a job with Iowa Public Service. The couple moved to Sioux City in 1966.

Alice was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School and Confirmation classes. She was a member of the Altar Guild, LWML and the Quilting Committee. Her living example of her faith was an inspiration and testament to many. She and Lee enjoyed traveling to several different continents, all 50 states, including traveling up to the Arctic circle in Alaska with their pop-up camper, with many stops to visit family and friends far and wide. She also enjoyed gardening, scrapbooking, quilting, genealogy, hosting family gatherings, cooking delicious meals, and any activities of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The couple inspired a legacy of love and they were blessed with four children, many grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Their children are Janet Down (Brian), Steven Lambert (Pat), Jeffrey Lambert (Elizabeth) and Susan Freeze. Grandchildren are Erika Lippincott, Ryan Down (Megan), Kevin Down (Laila), Tyler Down (Leah), Lindsey Lambert (Andrew Brinkman), Lily Gengenbach, Michael Lambert (Mia), Jonathan Lambert (Jennifer), Lucas Freeze, Jessica Freeze (Nolan Jaenicke), Jacob Freeze and Hannah Freeze. Great grandchildren include Kate and Kenna Lippincott, Harris, Kinley and Liam Down, Audrie, Ella, Gentrie and Jackson Down, Peyton and Parker Down, Wolf, Beaux, Stone and Blu Lambert, Madison Lambert. Two sisters; Lois Cherin and Norma Newberger and many nieces. nephews, other relatives, and friends whose lives she impacted with her values and faith.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lee, grandson in-law Cody Lippincott and her sister Phyllis Oglesby.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests Memorials be directed to Redeemer Lutheran Church.