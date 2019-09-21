Danbury, Iowa
Alice M. Boysen, 90, of Danbury, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at the Willow Dale Wellness Village in Battle Creek, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Danbury. The Rev. Richard D. Ball will officiate. Burial will be in Danbury Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, with a rosary at 3:45 p.m. and a vigil service at 4 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home in Mapleton, Iowa. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.
Alice Marie Boysen was born on July 27, 1929, to John and Anna (Fleischman) Wieling. She attended Union Grove No. 3 country school through fifth grade then attended sixth through eighth grade at St. Mary's Catholic School in Danbury. She graduated from St. Patrick's High School with the class of 1947. Alice was then employed at Farmer's Saving Bank in Danbury for three years.
Alice married Melvin A. Boysen on Feb. 6, 1951, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Danbury, with her brother Rev. Raymond Wieling officiating. From this union, they were blessed with ten children. The couple started farming on Dutch Hollow, north of Danbury, in June 1952 until July 1998, when she and Melvin moved into Danbury.
Among the important things in her life were her family, her Catholic faith and devotion to the rosary, Scapular and St. Padre Pio. Alice made numerous chain rosaries and cord rosaries. She gifted them to family, relatives, friends, missions and sent them overseas. Alice especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include 10 children, Jean Casteel of Gretna, Neb., Bill (Karen) Boysen of Alliance, Neb., Bob Boysen (Evelyn Stevens) of Battle Creek, Pat (Tom) Knutson of St. Paul, Neb., Shirley Boysen of Danbury, Linda (Kevin) Simmons of Mapleton, Dick Boysen of Danbury, Babe (Jerry) McBride of Danbury, Tony (Mary) Boysen of Ida Grove, Iowa, and Ken (Kim) Boysen of Danbury; two sisters, Dorothy (Vince) Boyle of Danbury, and Marian "Cat" Trucke of Danbury; 36 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Wieling; her husband, Melvin "Fritz" Boysen; brothers, Rev. Raymond Wieling and Edwin "Pood" Wieling; sisters-in-law, Bernice (Al) Reimer and Helen (Phil) Meier; and brother-in-law, Edwin Trucke.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Alice's name to St. Mary's Parish in Danbury.
