Omaha, formerly Sioux City
Alice M. Hansel, 76, of Omaha, formerly Sioux City, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at an Omaha hospital.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Mater Dei Parish, Immaculate Conception Worship Site, with the Rev. Andrew Galles as Celebrant. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. today, with the family present at 5 p.m., and a vigil service at 6 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Condolences may be sent online to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Alice was born April 25, 1943, on a farm near Tyndall, S.D., the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Getzfred) Teply. She graduated from Tyndall High School in 1961. Following high school, Alice attended beauty school.
Alice married Jack Hansel on May 23, 1964, in Tyndall, S.D., and had three children. She was an employee at Walman Optical for many years. Later, she worked at Palmer Candy and in the Sioux City East High School lunchroom.
She was a member of Nativity Catholic Church. She was a hard worker and enjoyed home decorating, playing dominoes, and spending time with her family, friends, and grand-dogs. She loved being surrounded by people and cracking jokes.
Survivors include a son, Darin (Wendy) of Milwaukee, Wis.; two daughters, Trisha (Doug) Golden of Omaha, and Jaclyn (Will) Stark of Minneapolis, Minn.; four grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Madison, Hayley, and Luke; brother and sister-in-law, David and Wanda Teply of Minneapolis; and sister-in-law, Verneil Teply of Tyndall, S.D.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack in 2007; and brothers and sister-in-law, Don and Joe (Joan) Teply.