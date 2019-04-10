Sioux City
Alice M. Marquardt, 91, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at a Sioux City nursing home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John Lutheran Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. Jeffery Swanson officiating. Burial will be in Laurel, Neb., following the service on Saturday. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m. and prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Condolences may be offered online at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Alice M. Marquardt was born on April 18, 1927, in Belden, Neb., the daughter of John William "Bill" and Hilda Griesel. She grew up on the farm and graduated at age 16 from Coleridge (Neb.) High School in 1943. She graduated from Wayne State College with a teaching degree in 1945 and taught in Waterbury and Norfolk, Neb., before coming to Sioux City in 1948. She taught second grade at Smith Elementary, and in 1966 transferred to Crescent Park Elementary until her retirement in 2001.
She married Elwood R. Marquardt on June 20, 1959, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel and resided in Sioux City their entire marriage. They welcomed three children, Janet, Arden and Jody.
She and Elwood were members of St. John Lutheran Church, where she worshiped and enjoyed fellowship for many years. Alice was a member of a teaching sorority Alpha Delta Kappa, and the Sioux City Retired Educators. She enjoyed doing crafts, writing cards to family and friends, sitting on the porch at the vacation cabin, playing cards, and attending sports and music events of her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by daughter, Janet (Dave) Gross, and granddaughters, Hannah and Emma; son, Arden Marquardt; daughter, Jody Jones, and grandson, Jordan (Chelsea) Jones and great-granddaughter, Indiana, grandson, Jared (fiancee, Brooke Vaske) Jones and Sawyer, and grandson, Joshua, and granddaughter, Jenna (fiance, Zach Veatch) Jones, all of Sioux City. Other family members include a brother-in-law, Ken and Sandra Marquardt of Forest Lake, Minn.; stepsister-in-law, Joy Grapes of Salem, S.D.; brother-in-law, Duane Miller of Canova, S.D.; two nieces; and 12 nephews.
Mrs. Marquardt was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood in 2017; grandson, Christian Gross; parents, Bill and Hilda Griesel; in-laws, Ray and Isadora Marquardt and second wife Emma; sister, Mildred Brewer and brother-in–law, Delbert Brewer; sister-in-law, Marcella Miller; and brother-in-law, Delbert Marquardt.
The family wishes to thank Care Initiatives Hospice, Westwood Specialty Care and Home Instead Senior Care for kind and gentle care of Alice.