Alice Metzger

Rock Rapids, Iowa, formerly Alvord, Iowa
93, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Service: Feb. 13, 10 a.m., Apostolic Christian Church, Lester, Iowa. Burial: Apostolic Christian Cemetery. Visitation: Feb. 12, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the church. Jurrens Funeral Home, Rock Rapids.
Service information
Feb 12
Visitation
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
2:00PM-8:00PM
Apostolic Christian Church
510 Dove Ave
Lester, IA 51242
Feb 13
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 13, 2020
10:00AM
Apostolic Christian Church
510 Dove Ave
Lester, IA 51242
