Alice Metzger
View Comments

Alice Metzger

{{featured_button_text}}

Rock Rapids, Iowa, formerly Alvord, Iowa

93, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Service: Feb. 13, 10 a.m., Apostolic Christian Church, Lester, Iowa. Burial: Apostolic Christian Cemetery. Visitation: Feb. 12, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the church. Jurrens Funeral Home, Rock Rapids.

To send flowers to the family of Alice Metzger, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 12
Visitation
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
2:00PM-8:00PM
Apostolic Christian Church
510 Dove Ave
Lester, IA 51242
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Alice's Visitation begins.
Feb 13
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 13, 2020
10:00AM
Apostolic Christian Church
510 Dove Ave
Lester, IA 51242
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Alice's Funeral Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News