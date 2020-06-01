Alice Yvonne Sea
Alice Yvonne Sea, of Sioux City, fought a valiant battle but passed away due to complications from the coronavirus. She was called to her heavenly home on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
A graveside family funeral will be held this week in Memorial Cemetery and a celebration of her well-lived life is being planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Alice was born June 15, 1935, to Gertrude and Richard Van Wyhe at their family farm near Colton, S.D. She graduated from Colton High School and went on to attend Augustana College in Sioux Falls.
Upon graduation, Alice moved to Sioux City, where she began her teaching career at Bryant Elementary. She met her future husband, Darold Sea, prior to the opening day of school at the Green Gables Restaurant. They were married soon after and shared 63 years of marriage. Born to their union were four children, Cindy, Douglas, Martin and Marci.
Alice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had an amazing way of making everyone feel like they were her favorite. Though family was the most important to her, her dear friends were a close second. To know Alice was to love Alice, and she never met a person who didn't become a friend.
Alice was a devoted member of Augustana Lutheran Church most of her life. She spent her life serving and caring for others. She was a Stephen's Minister, a hospice care visitor, served communion to shut-ins, and delivered prayer shawls to those going through difficult times. The past five years since her stroke, the parish members of Augustana served her in countless ways and our family is eternally grateful.
In her younger years, Alice was active in Junior League and helped to direct a traveling Children's Theatre. P.E.O. was also a delight for her and she loved her sisterhood.
She worked for many years as a nursery school teacher and was beloved by the students and their families.
Her years living on Summit Street brought her some of her closest lifelong friendships. It delights us that some of the "Summit Street Gang" are there greeting her in Heaven and those left here on earth we love like family as well.
Mom was an avid cook and baker. We are sure many of you were recipients of her bars, cakes, and caramels. She even published a family cookbook and her recipes are being used by multi generations.
She was the most loving, supportive, kind and thoughtful person and if she was your friend, you were blessed. We were blessed to call her mom.
Due to a stroke, her last five years were spent as a resident at Holy Spirit Nursing Home. Even the stroke didn't slow her down too much as she continued to serve the Lord and fellow residents. She was a friend to all; a helper, counselor, towel folder, prayer warrior, and spirit lifter. She earned the love and affection of the residents and staff who we also love like family and they are our heroes.
Mom loved well and was well loved. Those left to honor and cherish her memory include her husband, Darold Sea of Sioux City; children, Cindy (Sea) and Jeff Washinowski of Mankato, Minn., Douglas and Liz Sea of South Dakota, Martin Sea of Sioux City, and Marci (Sea) and Mark Mohan of Chaska, Minn. She leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials honoring Alice may be directed to Augustana Lutheran Church, 600 Court St., Sioux City, IA 51101, or Holy Spirit Retirement Home, 1701 W. 25th St., Sioux City, IA 51103.
We have blessed assurance she rests in God's Kingdom and has heard the words, "Well done, good and faithful servant."
