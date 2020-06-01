Alice Yvonne Sea

Alice was a devoted member of Augustana Lutheran Church most of her life. She spent her life serving and caring for others. She was a Stephen's Minister, a hospice care visitor, served communion to shut-ins, and delivered prayer shawls to those going through difficult times. The past five years since her stroke, the parish members of Augustana served her in countless ways and our family is eternally grateful.

In her younger years, Alice was active in Junior League and helped to direct a traveling Children's Theatre. P.E.O. was also a delight for her and she loved her sisterhood.

She worked for many years as a nursery school teacher and was beloved by the students and their families.

Her years living on Summit Street brought her some of her closest lifelong friendships. It delights us that some of the "Summit Street Gang" are there greeting her in Heaven and those left here on earth we love like family as well.

Mom was an avid cook and baker. We are sure many of you were recipients of her bars, cakes, and caramels. She even published a family cookbook and her recipes are being used by multi generations.

She was the most loving, supportive, kind and thoughtful person and if she was your friend, you were blessed. We were blessed to call her mom.